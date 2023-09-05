Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.54. 122,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,344. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.31. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

