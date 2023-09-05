iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after purchasing an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after buying an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,520,000 after purchasing an additional 171,350 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,014,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,444. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $201.72 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.95 and its 200 day moving average is $233.26. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

