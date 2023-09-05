Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 8,619 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.06% of PNM Resources worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in PNM Resources by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 167,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 132.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 110,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 63,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PNM Resources by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 951,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,323,000 after buying an additional 141,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in PNM Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PNM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 261,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,608. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

