Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.47. 470,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $107.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

