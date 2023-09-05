Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 3,903 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 414.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 606,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after buying an additional 488,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 644,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 83,941 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Teradata by 127.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 92,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 51,933 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $199,436.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,526.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $199,436.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,526.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $652,846.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,544 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,736 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

