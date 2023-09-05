Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 777.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.19. 145,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.73. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

