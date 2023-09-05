Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Ossiam grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,211. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.88 and a 200 day moving average of $117.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

