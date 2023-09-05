Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,501 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in BCE by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,249,000 after acquiring an additional 429,600 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,269. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

