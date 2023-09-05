Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,446 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 208,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,963. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

