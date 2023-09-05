Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,136 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. 70,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,240. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $47.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
