ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.12% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 226.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 782,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 543,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 466,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $13,431,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,110.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 322,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 295,700 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 0.4 %

SDS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.87. 1,737,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,264,906. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $57.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

