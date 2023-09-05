Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,653,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,903 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 349,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 652.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 253,729 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GINN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,956. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $342.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $51.80.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

