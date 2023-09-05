Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 212,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $42.72.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

