Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

MTUM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.26. 268,353 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.66 and its 200 day moving average is $141.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

