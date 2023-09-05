Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,073,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.98. 1,154,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $315.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

