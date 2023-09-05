Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 1,304 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $6,686,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,984,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.97. The company had a trading volume of 807,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

