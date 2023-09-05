Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.97. The company had a trading volume of 807,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.65. The company has a market capitalization of $259.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.