International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

IBM stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.43. 981,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,214. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

