Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,160 shares of company stock worth $111,896,658. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $485.15. 17,380,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,549,586. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.97. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 117.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

