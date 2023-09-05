TD Securities Increases Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBWBF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

