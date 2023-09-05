Raymond James Boosts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$34.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

