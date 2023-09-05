Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target Raised to C$1.25 at National Bank Financial

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWMIF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 1.9 %
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.
