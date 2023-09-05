Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target Raised to C$1.25 at National Bank Financial

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWMIF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TWMIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. 307,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,631. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

