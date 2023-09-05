Inceptionr LLC Grows Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FMC by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.12. 361,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,296. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

