CIBC Initiates Coverage on Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF)

CIBC began coverage on shares of Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of RCKTF remained flat at C$1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.68. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$2.75.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

