Prudential Financial Inc. Has $96.18 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2,154.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 460,181 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $96,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 10,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,056,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $8,766,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $8,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.11. The stock had a trading volume of 434,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,206. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.99, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,090 shares of company stock valued at $39,767,452. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

