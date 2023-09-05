Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $20,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,514,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $489.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

