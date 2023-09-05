Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,874 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $103,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.89. 61,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,129. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $504.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.78. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.