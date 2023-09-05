Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,846 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $86,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.85. The company had a trading volume of 756,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,132. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

