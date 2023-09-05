Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $97,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 65.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ADI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.61. The company had a trading volume of 410,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.21.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Analog Devices
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.