Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 130 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after purchasing an additional 876,240 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,763,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,200,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,539,000 after acquiring an additional 244,485 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,531,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,042,000 after acquiring an additional 66,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.99. 182,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.33.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

