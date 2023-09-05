Prudential Financial Inc. Has $124.96 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037,398 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 469,233 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Electronic Arts worth $124,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,804 shares of company stock worth $2,493,618 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EA traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $121.77. The company had a trading volume of 440,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.39 and its 200 day moving average is $124.17. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

