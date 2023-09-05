Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,509,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,294 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $147,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 798.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2,159.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Exelon Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EXC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 579,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $46.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

