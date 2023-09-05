United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $128,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,064. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.