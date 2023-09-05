Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 35,004 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,004 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $43,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP traded down $4.89 on Tuesday, hitting $268.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,379. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.30 and a fifty-two week high of $274.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,979 shares of company stock worth $21,903,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.67.

Get Our Latest Report on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.