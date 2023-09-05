Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 198,930 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,930 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.57% of Dropbox worth $43,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 378.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,004 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 12.9% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,463,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,641,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 563,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,802. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $242,307.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,177,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $242,307.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,177,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $12,901,259.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $206,997,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 961,084 shares of company stock worth $24,996,257. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

