Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $45,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 1,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $12.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,235.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,402. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,267.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,374.05. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The company had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

