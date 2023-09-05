Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 7,285 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,289 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of VMware worth $46,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in VMware by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 491.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.81. 556,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,360. The company has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.19.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 136.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

