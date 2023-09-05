Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.18% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $46,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,730.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WST. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.8 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,883. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

