Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $49.88 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $49,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,403,000 after buying an additional 576,958 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,082 shares of company stock valued at $16,085,453. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.33. 264,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $148.11 and a one year high of $197.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

