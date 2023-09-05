Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,546,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 515,321 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $52,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,110,499. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

