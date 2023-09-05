Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,860 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Humana worth $51,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 125.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,030,000 after acquiring an additional 95,286 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 11.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,052,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,842,000 after purchasing an additional 104,848 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.30.

Humana Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:HUM traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.23. The company had a trading volume of 401,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,978. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $463.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.