Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $51.77 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,604 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $51,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.54.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,638 shares of company stock worth $9,354,279 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.55. 158,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,598. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $232.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.30. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

