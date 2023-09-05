Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $47,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,843,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lam Research by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $4.16 on Tuesday, hitting $706.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,811. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $662.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.79.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

