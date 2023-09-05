Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 941,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $50,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 704,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,724. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

