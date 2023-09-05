Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,822 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PXD traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.17. 599,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

