Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

ESML traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,611 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.