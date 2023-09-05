Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
ESML traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,611 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.
