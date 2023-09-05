Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.54. 1,626,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,025,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,535 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

