Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $41.13 Million Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,176,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,129,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.68% of Brookfield Renewable at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,752,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,579,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 469,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after acquiring an additional 444,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 938,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 353,955 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 114,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,798. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.02. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

