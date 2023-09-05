Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 182,259 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 15,303.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,259 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $37,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $2,073,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,311. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.96 and a 200-day moving average of $214.42. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.