Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.87. 572,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,277. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.48.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

